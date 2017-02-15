UDC rethinking its campus location op...

UDC rethinking its campus location options

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

The University of the District of Columbia is eyeing whether or not to move its associate degree hub from an increasingly expensive location in the city's NoMa neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross brothers Bad to the Bone 11 hr Sam 1
maybe a coverup 22 hr maybe coverup by ... 1
more trump news Feb 10 read this on trump 1
TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th ! Feb 9 Well Well 4
i will not buy anything Feb 8 buy from internet... 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Feb 8 COLD Trumps HEAT 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Feb 8 TRUMP KNOWS MORE 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC