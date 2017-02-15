UDC rethinking its campus location options
The University of the District of Columbia is eyeing whether or not to move its associate degree hub from an increasingly expensive location in the city's NoMa neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross brothers Bad to the Bone
|11 hr
|Sam
|1
|maybe a coverup
|22 hr
|maybe coverup by ...
|1
|more trump news
|Feb 10
|read this on trump
|1
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|Feb 9
|Well Well
|4
|i will not buy anything
|Feb 8
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC