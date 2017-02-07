Trump Signs Washington Hotel Over to His Son

In alignment with his overall approach to addressing business conflicts of interest, President Trump has signed over the lease to his Washington, D.C., luxury hotel to his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., according to papers filed with the District of Columbia government obtained by the public radio station WAMU. The papers, dated Feb. 3, list the son as president of the company that operates the hotel that opened in September in the federally-owned Old Post Office Pavilion just blocks from the White House, reporter Patrick Madden said.

