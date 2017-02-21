The Honeymoon Will Soon Be Over - D.C...

The Honeymoon Will Soon Be Over - D.C.'s Department of Energy and Environment to Begin Enforcing New Mold Assessment and Remediation Law for Rental Housing By August 2017, the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment reports that it will begin to enforce recently promulgated Mold Assessment and Remediation Licensure Regulations for the assessment and remediation of mold in rental housing. The District of Columbia is one of few jurisdictions in the country that regulates mold in rental properties.

