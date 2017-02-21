The Honeymoon Will Soon Be Over - D.C.'s Department of Energy...
The Honeymoon Will Soon Be Over - D.C.'s Department of Energy and Environment to Begin Enforcing New Mold Assessment and Remediation Law for Rental Housing By August 2017, the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment reports that it will begin to enforce recently promulgated Mold Assessment and Remediation Licensure Regulations for the assessment and remediation of mold in rental housing. The District of Columbia is one of few jurisdictions in the country that regulates mold in rental properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|Mon
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC