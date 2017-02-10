The District of Columbia Passes the Nation's Most Expansive Paid Family and Medical Leave Law
On February 15, 2017, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she will not veto the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 , previously passed by the D.C. Council on December 22, 2016. The Act will create the most generous paid family and medical leave benefit in the nation by guaranteeing D.C. employees up to a combined 16 weeks of paid family, medical, and parental leave in a 52-workweek period , starting on July 1, 2020.
