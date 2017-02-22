Teachers at a D.C. charter school seeking to unionize
Teachers at a Washington charter school are pushing to unionize, citing the need to provide more resources for students, improve the school's culture and reduce churn in the teaching force. About three-quarters of the staff at Paul Public Charter School in Northwest signed a petition asking the school's governing board to recognize their union, the District of Columbia Alliance of Charter Teachers and Staff.
