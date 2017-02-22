Teachers at a D.C. charter school see...

Teachers at a D.C. charter school seeking to unionize

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Teachers at a Washington charter school are pushing to unionize, citing the need to provide more resources for students, improve the school's culture and reduce churn in the teaching force. About three-quarters of the staff at Paul Public Charter School in Northwest signed a petition asking the school's governing board to recognize their union, the District of Columbia Alliance of Charter Teachers and Staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get some extra hair trump Mon flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump Feb 18 Fred 2
maybe a coverup Feb 17 trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him Feb 17 trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more Feb 17 was this classified 1
look at the pictures Feb 16 pictures at fla t... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC