Study says Alabama is one of the most affected states by Trumpa s trade war with Mexico
With President Donald Trump's plans for financing the soon-to-be-constructed border wall with Mexico sparking concerns about a possible trade battle between our two nations, the personal-finance website 's analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i will not buy anything
|5 hr
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|9 hr
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|9 hr
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
|i was watching tv saw
|Feb 4
|war crimes on putin
|1
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Feb 2
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|Feb 2
|putin and his thugs
|1
|FREE COUNTRIES - Today
|Feb 2
|TRUMP COMES OUT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC