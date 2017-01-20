Study: 2017 minimum wage hikes will cost 383,000 jobs by 2020
Increases in states' minimum wage that begin this month will cost 383,000 jobs by 2020, according to a new analysis from a right-of-center research organization. The American Action Forum, a Washington think tank, on Thursday will release an analysis of the minimum wage increases taking place in 14 states and the District of Columbia in 2017.
