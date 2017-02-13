Stertil-Koni Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Contract for Vehicle Lifts and Garage Associated Equipment

Stertil-Koni has announced that it has been awarded the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint Master Agreement for Vehicle Lifts and Garage Associated Equipment. The new agreement, which in Stertil-Koni instance represents a contract extension, enables customers nationwide - including municipalities, state agencies, local governments, public works departments, school districts and more - to purchase the company's heavy duty vehicle lifting systems by means of NASPO'S streamlined, expedited process.

