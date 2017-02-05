State Minimum Wage Increases Cost 1.8...

State Minimum Wage Increases Cost 1.8 Million Jobs So Far

State minimum wage increases phasing in around the country will result in 1.8 million job losses with "minimal" increases in workers' salaries, a report from the American Action Forum reports. According to the center-right group, 22 states and the District of Columbia will implement minimum wage increases this year but it'll come at a cost of 383,000 job losses.

