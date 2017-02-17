Smart Ideas: Another Way to Go After Trump on Emoluments
Lawsuits claiming that President Trump is running afoul of the Constitution's emoluments clause have been running into the difficult issue of legal standing: Have the plaintiffs suffered an injury by Trump's actions? Fordham Law professor Jed Shugerman may have solved this dilemma. Shugerman argues that "corporations are creatures of state law and that attorneys general have the authority to bring actions against corporations that are acting against the public interest.
