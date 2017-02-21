Same-Sex Marriage Policies Linked to ...

Same-Sex Marriage Policies Linked to Lower Suicide Attempts, Study Says

The authors also called for more research to study the connection with sexual minority rights, stigma and sexual minority health. As governmental and public support has shifted in favor of same-sex marriage in the U.S., research published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics now links policies legalizing same-sex marriage and lower adolescent suicide attempts.

