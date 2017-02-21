Repeal of Resource Extraction Disclosure Rule
On February 14, 2017, President Trump approved Congress' joint resolution to repeal the SEC's resource extraction disclosure rule. That action effectively brings to a conclusion the SEC's efforts to implement a resource extraction disclosure rule mandated more than six years ago by the Dodd-Frank Act.
