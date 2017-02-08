Regulations Are Strangling Charter Schools
Panic struck the education establishment over the election of President Donald Trump and his selection of school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for U.S. secretary of education. There was fear that she would preside over a dramatic expansion of nontraditional forms of education, including charter schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i was watching tv saw
|Sat
|war crimes on putin
|1
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Feb 2
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|Feb 2
|putin and his thugs
|1
|FREE COUNTRIES - Today
|Feb 2
|TRUMP COMES OUT
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Feb 2
|TRUMP LIES
|2
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Feb 2
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Feb 2
|TRUMP LIES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC