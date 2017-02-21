Randstad publishes 2017 accounting salary guide

The staffing company Randstad has released a new salary guide for accountants , including detailed listings of salaries for a variety of accounting and finance jobs in states and major cities across the U.S. The annual guide is broken down by company size, with small companies defined as those with annual revenues of up to $100 million, midsize companies as those with annual revenues between $100 million and $500 million, and large companies with revenues of over $500 million. Positions include CFO, director of finance, controller, accounting manager, senior accountant and more.

