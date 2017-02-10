Prosecutors won't charge DC officer i...

Prosecutors won't charge DC officer in fatal shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Federal prosecutors say they won't charge a District of Columbia police officer who fatally shot a man armed with a BB gun designed to look like a handgun. Police and prosecutors say 36-year-old Peter John ran from the officer after the officer tried to stop him.

