Prosecutors drop charges for 3 arrested on Inauguration Day
Prosecutors have dropped felony rioting charges against three more people who were arrested after protesters broke windows and torched a limousine in Washington on Inauguration Day. That brings the total number of dropped cases to twelve.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|2 hr
|Donalds Sarcasm
|3
|i will not buy anything
|17 hr
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|20 hr
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|20 hr
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
|i was watching tv saw
|Feb 4
|war crimes on putin
|1
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Feb 2
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|Feb 2
|putin and his thugs
|1
