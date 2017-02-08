Prosecutors drop charges for 3 arrest...

Prosecutors drop charges for 3 arrested on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Prosecutors have dropped felony rioting charges against three more people who were arrested after protesters broke windows and torched a limousine in Washington on Inauguration Day. That brings the total number of dropped cases to twelve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th ! 2 hr Donalds Sarcasm 3
i will not buy anything 17 hr buy from internet... 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 20 hr COLD Trumps HEAT 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 20 hr TRUMP KNOWS MORE 1
i was watching tv saw Feb 4 war crimes on putin 1
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... Feb 2 telling it straight 1
hold war crimes on Feb 2 putin and his thugs 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC