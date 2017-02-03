Obamacare sign ups sag under Trump ad...

Obamacare sign ups sag under Trump administration

18 hrs ago

The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump administration pulled ads reminding procrastinators of the January 31 deadline. Some 9.2 million consumers selected a plan on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, which handles enrollment for 39 states.

