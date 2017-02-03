Obamacare sign ups sag under Trump administration
The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump administration pulled ads reminding procrastinators of the January 31 deadline. Some 9.2 million consumers selected a plan on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, which handles enrollment for 39 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Thu
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|Thu
|putin and his thugs
|1
|FREE COUNTRIES - Today
|Thu
|TRUMP COMES OUT
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|2
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Thu
|RUSE Unto Your Power
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC