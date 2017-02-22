Obama-Era FDA Rule Could Kill The Cigar Industry As We Know It
FDA attacks on small cigar makers are eliminating consumer choice with an illegal new rule, the nonprofit government watchdog Cause of Action Institute argued in an amicus brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The FDA failed to conduct a full cost-benefit analysis - as required by executive orders under former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - before issuing the "Deeming Rule," which placed all tobacco products under FDA regulation in August 2016, according to the brief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|Mon
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC