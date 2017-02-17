new Police: 76-year-old woman charged with murder after DC slaying
Police say a 76-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 63-year-old man in Washington. District of Columbia police say Thomasine Bennett was charged Saturday with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Walter Mack Clark.
