new DC man pleads guilty to Union Station bomb threat
A District of Columbia man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from a 911 call he made last summer that falsely claimed numerous bombs were set to go off at Union Station. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Tuesday that 58-year-old James Cherry pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.
