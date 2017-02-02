MLK Jr. Library

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The District of Columbia Public Library has released a video tour of the final renovation design for its main branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library downtown. Plans for major changes to the austere modernist building, designed by Mies van der Rohe, began with a design competition in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

