Mega Millions numbers for 02/24/2017; jackpot worth $64M

The Mega Millions jackpot is inching closer to $100 million as there was no winner of $64 million jackpot drawing held on Feb. 24. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 28 will have a jackpot of $73 million with a cash option of $44 million. Two tickets sold in Michigan matched four white numbers drawn and the Mega ball to win $5,000.

