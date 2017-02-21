Mega Millions numbers for 02/21/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 02/21/2017; jackpot at $55M

9 hrs ago

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of $55 million jackpot drawing held on Feb. 21. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 24 will have a jackpot of $64 million with a cash option of $38 million. While there was no grand prize winner, one ticket sold matched all five numbers drawn to win $1 million.

