Mega Millions numbers for 02/17/2017; jackpot worth $46M
That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 21 will have a jackpot of $55 million with a cash option of $33 million. Along with no grand-prize winner, no players matched all five white numbers drawn and the Mega ball to win $1 million either.
