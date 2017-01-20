Mega Millions numbers for 01/31/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 01/31/2017; jackpot back at $15M

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Mega Millions jackpot reset to a mere $15 million Tuesday night and there was no grand-prize winner for the drawing held on Jan. 31. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 3 will have a jackpot of $20 million with a cash option of $11 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers drawn and played the Megaplier option to win $1,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lies we all heard Tue trumpbannow 1
sean spicer needs more Tue problems at brief... 1
big no for trump picks Tue trump bad team picks 1
Well we gave Trump 10 whole days to fix what Ob... Mon Mr Fabulous 1
great march ladies Mon Mr Fabulous 3
breaking news on trump Jan 30 wrong bannon man 4
people of america you have Jan 29 the people won again 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC