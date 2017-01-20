Mega Millions numbers for 01/31/2017; jackpot back at $15M
The Mega Millions jackpot reset to a mere $15 million Tuesday night and there was no grand-prize winner for the drawing held on Jan. 31. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 3 will have a jackpot of $20 million with a cash option of $11 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers drawn and played the Megaplier option to win $1,500.
