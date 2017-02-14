Medicaid is Broken. Long Live Medicaid
The general rule of politics, it seems, is that the crappier a government program, the harder it is to reform -- much less scrap. That is the case with Medicaid, But instead of fixing this program, President Obama expanded it obscenely to the point that Obamacare covers far more uninsured through it than private health plans sold on the exchanges.
