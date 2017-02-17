Mayor of District of Columbia Permits Universal Paid Leave Amendment
On December 20, 2016, the Council of the District of Columbia passed the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 by a 94 margin. This was the Council's second attempt at passing a paid leave law after earlier efforts stalled in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|10 hr
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Sun
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Sat
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC