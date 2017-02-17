Mayor of District of Columbia Permits...

Mayor of District of Columbia Permits Universal Paid Leave Amendment

On December 20, 2016, the Council of the District of Columbia passed the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 by a 94 margin. This was the Council's second attempt at passing a paid leave law after earlier efforts stalled in 2015.

