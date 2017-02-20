League of Resident Theatres and Actors' Equity Extend Talks to Continue Dispute Negotiations

John Pinto, Acting Director of the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service , issued the following statement today on behalf of the League of Resident Theatres and the Actors' Equity Association , regarding progress in their ongoing labor contract negotiations affecting 72 member theaters in 29 states, including the District of Columbia: "The League of Resident Theatres and Actors' Equity have agreed to announce that their continuing negotiations, conducted under the auspices of the FMCS, have produced progress in the past week, and that, with more work still to be done, they have agreed to extend their current collective bargaining agreement, which expires February 12, to allow time to continue their productive exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.