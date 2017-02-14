Lawmakers denounce feds' decision to withhold transit funds

Virginia lawmakers are calling on the U.S. secretary of transportation to reverse the Federal Transportation Commission's decision to withhold millions of dollars in funding. Del. James LeMunyon and Sen. George Barker sent a letter signed by dozens of other lawmakers to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after federal officials announced they would withhold funding from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia until they create a new Metro safety commission.

