Large national beauty product retailer proposing store in DeWitt
Ulta Beauty , which has 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, wants to move into 11,000 square-feet of vacant space in Marshall's Plaza at 3409 Erie Blvld. E. in DeWitt.
