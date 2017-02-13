Judge rejects request to block Dakota Access pipeline
But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, while denying the tribes' request for a temporary restraining order, ordered the pipeline company to provide weekly updates about when it expected oil to begin flowing, leaving open the possibility of further court action. He set a date of Feb. 27 for a hearing on any preliminary injunction.
