Ivan Wasserman wins 2017 Client Choice Healthcare & Life Sciences Award for DC

Ivan Wasserman, partner at Amin Talati Upadhye, has been awarded the 2017 Lexology Client Choice award for exemplary client service in the fields of Healthcare and Life Sciences in the District of Columbia. Client Choice, established in 2005, recognizes those law firms and partners around the world that stand apart for the excellent client care they provide and the quality of their service.

