Individual Insurance Primer: Long Troubled Market At Center Of Drive For Repeal

As the country braces for a possible overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, consumers and patients are raising concerns that the more than 10 million people who purchased plans through the law's insurance marketplaces could lose coverage. Some are also nervous that changes unleashed by any revamping of the law could throw insurance purchased by individuals outside of the marketplaces into jeopardy.

