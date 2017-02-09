Immigration is adding to population g...

Immigration is adding to population growth in every US state

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

International migration was a net positive to population growth in all 50 states and the District of Columbia between 2015 and 2016. The US Census Bureau recently released estimates for the major components of population change - natural change , net domestic migration, and net international migration - for the states between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more trump news 4 hr read this on trump 1
TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th ! Thu Well Well 4
i will not buy anything Wed buy from internet... 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Wed COLD Trumps HEAT 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Wed TRUMP KNOWS MORE 1
i was watching tv saw Feb 4 war crimes on putin 1
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... Feb 2 telling it straight 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC