If you own a PC with a DVD drive, you may get a $10 settlement

DVD drives may be a thing of the past, but the past could pay you $10 via a proposed settlement from a class-action suit. If you purchased a DVD-ROM, DVD-RW or combination drive between April, 2003 and December 31, 2008, a collection of DVD drive manufacturers have tentatively agreed to pay you $10 per drive, whether you purchased the drive as part of a PC or by itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.