HRSA Withdraws 340B Program "Mega Guidance" from OMB Review
On January 30, 2017, the Health Resources and Services Administration withdrew its 340B Program Omnibus Guidelines from regulatory review by the Office of Management and Budget . HRSA published the proposed version of the Guidelines in August 2015, setting forth numerous broad proposals, as summarized in our 8/31/2015 issue of Health Headlines .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump leaks maybe from him
|3 hr
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|4 hr
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Thu
|pictures at fla t...
|1
|get the best, i dont trust trump
|Thu
|whats up with russia
|1
|trump and japan
|Wed
|pictures of trump
|2
|trump news
|Wed
|russia boat clos...
|1
|trump dam got hole
|Wed
|a russia ship off...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC