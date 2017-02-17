HRSA Withdraws 340B Program "Mega Gui...

HRSA Withdraws 340B Program "Mega Guidance" from OMB Review

On January 30, 2017, the Health Resources and Services Administration withdrew its 340B Program Omnibus Guidelines from regulatory review by the Office of Management and Budget . HRSA published the proposed version of the Guidelines in August 2015, setting forth numerous broad proposals, as summarized in our 8/31/2015 issue of Health Headlines .

