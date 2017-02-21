House Republicans and Trump Administration File Joint Motion to Delay ...
An interesting development transpired Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in a case pending in Federal District Court in the District of Columbia that challenges subsidy payments from the Federal Treasury to support Obamacare. The case was originally filed by House Republicans in 2014 challenging the constitutionality of the Obama administration's authorization and payment of funds from the U.S. Treasury to subsidize insurance companies helping keep deductibles and other out of pocket costs low for low-income consumers.
