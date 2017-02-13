House moving to block DC 'death with ...

House moving to block DC 'death with dignity' law

A House committee is taking up an unusual resolution that would invalidate a local law in the nation's capital. The House Oversight Committee will vote Monday on whether to send a resolution to the House floor blocking the District of Columbia's "Death with Dignity" law.

