giveaway: Win a Portal WiFi router

Not only do many of us tax the limits of our bandwidth and routers, but if you're in a crowded environment and scan networks, you'll often see a long list of neighboring ones all up in your space -- Bill Wi the Science Fi anyone? Portal has come up with a method to avoid the noise by using more channels of the 5GHz WiFi spectrum than other devices. These FastLanes, as they're called, help your data move along without any neighboring interference, making them ideal for crowded environments.

