giveaway: Win a Portal WiFi router
Not only do many of us tax the limits of our bandwidth and routers, but if you're in a crowded environment and scan networks, you'll often see a long list of neighboring ones all up in your space -- Bill Wi the Science Fi anyone? Portal has come up with a method to avoid the noise by using more channels of the 5GHz WiFi spectrum than other devices. These FastLanes, as they're called, help your data move along without any neighboring interference, making them ideal for crowded environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|Mon
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC