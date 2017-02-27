Feds: Unemployment decreased in 38 st...

Feds: Unemployment decreased in 38 states in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

Annual average unemployment rates decreased in 38 states and the District of Columbia, increased in 9 states, and were unchanged in 3 states in 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. Employment-population ratios increased in 36 states and the District, decreased in 12 states, and were unchanged in 2 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump news 13 hr trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel 13 hr trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Mon we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Mon trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
get some extra hair trump Feb 20 flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC