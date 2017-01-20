Exterro Releases Third Annual Federal...

Exterro Releases Third Annual Federal Judges Survey: E-Discovery...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Today Exterro announced the results of the Third Annual Federal Judges Survey: E-Discovery Advice for Becoming a Better Attorney . Twenty-two Federal Judges completed this year's survey, conducted by Exterro, answering 25 questions about the state of e-discovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... 4 hr telling it straight 1
hold war crimes on 6 hr putin and his thugs 1
FREE COUNTRIES - Today 10 hr TRUMP COMES OUT 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 10 hr TRUMP LIES 2
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... 10 hr TRUMP LIES 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! 10 hr TRUMP LIES 3
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 10 hr RUSE Unto Your Power 4
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC