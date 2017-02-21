Efforts to stop anonymous sources clash with 1st Amendment
President Donald Trump railed against the news media Friday, saying reporters shouldn't be allowed to use anonymous sources. He said he's been a target of unrelenting criticism by unnamed people, and he predicted that negative stories would "dry up like you've never seen before" if anonymous sources were jettisoned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|Feb 20
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC