ED Secretary DeVos Tells States to Maintain ESSA Timelines
The ESSA timeline includes one early bird deadline of April 3 and one later deadline on Sept. 18. So far, 17 states plus the District of Columbia have told the ED that they are shooting to have their plans ready in time for the April date, according to Education Week .
