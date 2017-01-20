Donald Trump praises Frederick Dougla...

Donald Trump praises Frederick Douglass, other famous African-Americans

8 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

President Donald Trump kicked off Black History Month on Wednesday by gathering some of his black aides and supporters at the White House for a "listening" session in which he praised the contributions of slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass and other African-American icons. "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice," Trump told the group gathered in the Roosevelt Room.

