District of Columbia Proposes Much Anticipated Synthetic Minor Air Permitting Regulations
On February 3, 2017, the District of Columbia's Department of Energy & Environment released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking announcing its much-anticipated synthetic minor air permitting regulations . The Proposed Rule will establish a synthetic minor permit program under Chapter 2 of Title 20 of the D.C. Municipal Regulations, set up and revise fees for air quality permits, and through the administrative amendment process, allow for the incorporation of Chapter 2 preconstruction permit requirements into Title V permits under the Clean Air Act.
