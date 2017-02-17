District of Columbia Mayor Signs Law Restricting Employers from Using ...
On February 15, 2017, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill prohibiting, with limited exceptions, employers' use of or obtaining a job applicant's or employee's credit information for employment purposes. D.C. joins the growing list of jurisdictions that have enacted similar laws: California, Chicago, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New York City, Oregon, Philadelphia, Vermont, and Washington.1 This trend is likely to continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maybe a coverup
|10 hr
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|13 hr
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|14 hr
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Thu
|pictures at fla t...
|1
|get the best, i dont trust trump
|Thu
|whats up with russia
|1
|trump and japan
|Wed
|pictures of trump
|2
|trump news
|Wed
|russia boat clos...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC