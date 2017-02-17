Distracted driving defies global enfo...

Distracted driving defies global enforcement efforts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Mark Boyadjis, analyst, IHS Markit: "What I have seen is when you look at the problem globally, there's no real difference between one country's solution to the problem or how much they are impacted by it." Distracted driving, responsible for thousands of deaths annually worldwide, might not disappear unless every vehicle on the road is fully autonomous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get some extra hair trump 55 min flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Sun looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump Sat Fred 2
maybe a coverup Feb 17 trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him Feb 17 trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more Feb 17 was this classified 1
look at the pictures Feb 16 pictures at fla t... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC