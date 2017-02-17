Distracted driving defies global enforcement efforts
Mark Boyadjis, analyst, IHS Markit: "What I have seen is when you look at the problem globally, there's no real difference between one country's solution to the problem or how much they are impacted by it." Distracted driving, responsible for thousands of deaths annually worldwide, might not disappear unless every vehicle on the road is fully autonomous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|55 min
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Sun
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Sat
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC