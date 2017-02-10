DeVos criticized teachers at DC school during visit - and they're not having it
Newly minted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had a hard time getting inside the District of Columbia's Jefferson Middle School Academy last week when protesters briefly blocked her from entering. But at the end of her visit -- her first to a public school since taking office -- she stood on Jefferson's front steps and pronounced it "awesome."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Trump
|10 hr
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Fri
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Fri
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Fri
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Thu
|pictures at fla t...
|1
|get the best, i dont trust trump
|Feb 16
|whats up with russia
|1
|trump and japan
|Feb 15
|pictures of trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC