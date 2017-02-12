DeVos attacks continue as critics inc...

DeVos attacks continue as critics incorrectly blame her for Twitter...

17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Internet trolls on Sunday blamed new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a typo on the department's Twitter feed that misspelled the name of a prominent African-American sociologist, but a spokesman said the mistake was made by a longtime employee. The tweet included a quotation attributed to W.E.B. Du Bois that incorrectly spelled the sociologist's last name with an "e."

