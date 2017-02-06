Debate over onsite use of pot in Alaska stores continues
The head of the board that regulates marijuana in Alaska said he expects officials will have to address again at some point the issue of pot users consuming marijuana products in authorized stores after regulators rejected doing so last week. But Peter Mlynarik , chairman of Alaska's Marijuana Control Board , said Monday he did not know when the board might take up the matter again.
